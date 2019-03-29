Our wonderful women's basketball team just won their WNIT second round game against Pacific. Our goal is that there be 5,000 in attendance. Today we had 3,522, a start but not what we want cheering on our team . We have great players and a spectacular coach and staff. Please consider buying tickets for the next round which once again is in McKale Center. We want to be gracious hosts to the next team, and we want to win in front of a loud home team crowd. Bring a friend, tell your neighbors, support YOUR team.

Bette Cochefski

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments