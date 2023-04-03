I enjoyed the opinion piece about conservatives adapting the word "woke" to describe liberals. Of course "woke" is not an adjective, it's the past tense of the verb "wake." Since right wingers want to be the exact opposite of left wingers, they would probably enjoy using the past tense of "sleep" to describe themselves.

But Justine Wadsack describing herself as "slept" just doesn't sound right. It would be accurate, because it is the exact opposite of "woke." Instead, maybe Republicans would like to be called "snoozed." Or would they prefer "napped?" Try these for size:

"Republican legislators in Arizona are proud to be snoozed."

"Republican legislators in Arizona are proud to be napped." This actually makes grammatical sense, but it does make them sound like babies.

So, Republicans, which do you prefer? Do you want to be called napped, snoozed, or slept? The woke people want to get this right.

John Vornholt

Northeast side