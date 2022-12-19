 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Democrats were elated when Kyrsten Sinema become senator. Shortly thereafter when seeing her vote for big pharma and tax cuts for the wealthy, our bubble burst. Now Sinema ‘comes out’ as independent. My sense is she’s always known her stance, but if she ran as an independent, she would not have won the election; this much she knew. Don’t expect her to run again in 2024, because she knows she will be defeated. There’s another word to describe Sinema other than independent, and it’s Deceitful.

Janet Sabb

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

