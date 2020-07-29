Letter: Wolf in sheep's clothing?

Mr. Mosher, you were a lifelong Republican until 2014, a member of the GOP both times that Barack Obama ran for president. Suddenly you’re a Democrat? Seriously? You have country clubs and big corporations backing you. Why should any self-respecting Democrat vote for you? You represent the same tired paradigm of filling the prisons with minorities and the poor, charged with low-level drug offenses. Are you a wolf in sheep‘s clothing? Of course you are. Therefore, I am voting for Laura Conover, the one candidate who does represent society’s changing views on long-term drug incarceration.
Lisa La Vey
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
