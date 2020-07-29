Letter: Wolf in sheep's clothing?
View Comments

Letter: Wolf in sheep's clothing?

Mr. Mosher, you were a lifelong Republican until 2014, a member of the GOP both times that Barack Obama ran for president. Suddenly you’re a Democrat? Seriously? You have country clubs and big corporations backing you. Why should any self-respecting Democrat vote for you? You represent the same tired paradigm of filling the prisons with minorities and the poor, charged with low-level drug offenses. Are you a wolf in sheep‘s clothing? Of course you are. Therefore, I am voting for Laura Conover, the one candidate who does represent society’s changing views on long-term drug incarceration.

Lisa La Vey

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News