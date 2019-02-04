The wolf survey fails to analyze the wolves living in Blue Primitive Area thus underestimates the population. Essential to the current counting is areal search for signals from the collars of previously trapped wolves. Wolf trapping is accomplished by tranquilizing wolves from helicopters and then landing to immunize, measure, and collar. Landing of helicopters is prohibited in the Primitive Area and adjacent Blue and Gila Wildernesses, thus the wolves living there are uncounted, unimmunized, and otherwise unknown. The counting of wolves reflects a minimal number of the population reflecting inadequacies in the methods, areas studied, and likely bias since all involved are motivated to continue the program which is the source of their employment. The program is in need of a scientific audit by an uninterested party.
Peter Johnson
North side
