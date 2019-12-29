Letter: Woman arrested in connection with fatal pedestrian crash on Tucson's south side

Another pedestrian killed in Tucson. In March of this year TPD officers working on Operation Drove, wrote 53 speeding tickets in the space of one hour, the sergeant in charge saying Tucson has a speeding problem. Last week I stopped at a red light designed for pedestrian crossing and three vehicles sped through the crosswalk before the pedestrian could step into the “safety” zone. One of the vehicles changed lanes around me to speed through. Where are the police? One study done in Fresno California from 2002 to 2004 found that when there were significant increases in citations issued there was a significant decrease in motor vehicle collisions and especially fatalities related to speed. There was also a significant decrease in injury severity, hospital length of stay and hospital charges. Finally, these changes were not seen in areas of Fresno that were outside of the area of increased enforcement. People are being killed at record rates and yet an effective and necessary strategy is not being fully utilized. Why?
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.