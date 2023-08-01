Whatever happened to the concept of team sports teaching sportsman/women ship, learning to work together in a group, enjoying working together? The whole push to disallow trans girls from participating cites "competition" the all-important emphasis on winning. At least below the college level, so many young women both cis and trans, are being discouraged from playing sports just for fun and exercise! I believe that success in life is more about getting along with others and working as a team than it is about winning!