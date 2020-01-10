Letter: Women Basketball a Class Act

This is my first year having season tickets to the women’s basketball games. I am so impressed with the talent and quality of the players and coaches. My seven year old granddaughter also attends the games and the clinics they provide. She is the smallest one at the clinics and can’t get the ball near the basket, but she loves to go because of the help and encouragement she receives from the players. They are true role models.
Adia Barnes has put together a great team of players and coaches. I will continue to get season tickets and be proud of the entire program.
Mark Campbell
Amado
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.