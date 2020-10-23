Letter: Women in Arizona

I was so touched by Janice Fingado's piece about women in America. Janice, you do count and your vote counts now more than ever. We need voices like yours to raise the practices of gender inequality and we need representatives who are serious enough to correct the practices. Not just by law but by example. We all deserve income security and we all deserve affordable healthcare and medicines. You saw things very clearly. I wish you well and I want you to know that people are listening. I voted for the person I believe respects women and chose one as his running-mate. I hope we will all see positive changes in the coming weeks.
Caroline Price
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
