 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Women in Arizona
View Comments

Letter: Women in Arizona

I was so touched by Janice Fingado's piece about women in America. Janice, you do count and your vote counts now more than ever. We need voices like yours to raise the practices of gender inequality and we need representatives who are serious enough to correct the practices. Not just by law but by example. We all deserve income security and we all deserve affordable healthcare and medicines. You saw things very clearly. I wish you well and I want you to know that people are listening. I voted for the person I believe respects women and chose one as his running-mate. I hope we will all see positive changes in the coming weeks.

Caroline Price

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Vote for Mark Kelly

Can't decide if you should vote for Mark Kelly or Martha McSally for your next U. S. Senator? Let me help you. I don’t think I’ve seen a nasti…

Local-issues

Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days,…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News