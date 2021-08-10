Letter: Women In Charge

I was both discouraged and uplifted by the article “Local women thriving in 1st responder roles.” Framing the article were unsettling statistics noting that of the more than half of the women in the workforce nationally, only 27% of law enforcement employees were women and only 13% in leadership roles. Following these statistics, however, were five impressive portraits of local women in public safety work. Reading the diverse roles and responsibilities of these five women, Detective Sergeant Lauren Petty, Captain Liliana Pesquiera, Sergeant Leslie Gallagher, Deputy Fire Marshal Jenn Akins, and Lieutenant Belinda Morales, I was impressed with their commitment and diverse abilities. Maneuvering the many challenges of their respective roles, each balanced demands of family, work, and gender preconceptions, progressing to notable levels of authority. I encourage the Arizona Daily Star to continue highlighting public safety work, especially stories of highly competent and dedicated women. Hopefully soon, the result will follow the advice of Keb Mo’s lyric “Put a Woman in Charge.”
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.