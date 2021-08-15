 Skip to main content
Letter: Women in Leadership Roles as First Responders
Letter: Women in Leadership Roles as First Responders

Thank you to Caitlin Schmidt and Eliva Verdugo , for their story on women leaders as first responders. This topic is long overdue and very important. In my 26 years a judicial officer at Tucson City Court: I heard hundreds of cases, with many different officers. Without sounding too sexist, many cases did NOT end up in court or an arrest, due to women police officers presence and calm demeanor, which in turn , de-escalated the circumstances and resulted in a referral and not an arrest.

The importance of the promotions , of these women highlighted in the article, can not be overstated. Our leadership in police departments must reflect our communities. It appears most of these women, earned their promotions , in the last 5 years, primarily due to TPD Chief Magnus and his command staff (i.e.Mike Silva, asst chief) wisdom and judgment . Bravo

Margarita Bernal

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

