The rodeo is a celebration and living history of ranch life. On a real ranch all the members of a family participated in the events demonstrated at the rodeo. It may be time for the rodeo to include women in more of its events besides Barrel
Racing. If you want an example of this then attend the next rodeo in Sells, AZ wherein the woman often outperformed the men in such events as team roping. It would make rodeo appeal to a larger crowd and more accurately reflect ranch life.
Michael Blaney
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.