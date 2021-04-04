 Skip to main content
Letter: Women’s Basketball Program Deserves More Recognition
While recently eating at a local deli, I noticed all the great posters recognizing our men’s basketball program under Lute Olsen. Hopefully a similar poster has been or will be made to honor Adia Barnes, her assistants, and players. Barnes reminds me of when Lute came to Arizona and brought greatness and integrity to the program. This has been lost recently with corruption and cheating. Barnes is changing that with the women’s program.

This team has become a true role model for my granddaughter Charlotte. They have showed her that the sky is the limit for what she can accomplish. In her room are two photographs, one with her and Sam Thomas. The other is last year’s team with her sitting with them. She would love to have a great team poster to also go on the wall!

Mark Campbell

Amado

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

