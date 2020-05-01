Letter: Women’s Basketball

With the UA women’s basketball team having a better won-lost record and a higher national ranking than the men’s team this season, it’s time for the Daily Star to level the playing field in its otherwise excellent coverage of both teams. As it is now (and probably has been forever), articles are labeled “Basketball” and “Women’s Basketball.” How about this idea: Re-label Basketball to "Men’s Basketball.” After the last two seasons, the change is overdue.
Chuck Gilmore
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!