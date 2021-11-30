 Skip to main content
Letter: Women vs Off Duty Cop
Letter: Women vs Off Duty Cop

Steller’s article regarding an off duty officers’ confrontation with two women left a sour taste. What possessed the officer to engage two women, one 62 year old, over a parking lot dispute? Maybe the women were in the wrong or the officer was, doesn’t matter. No laws were broken at that point. Why get out of the vehicle and escalate? Let it go! Seems the officer’s ego overwhelmed his judgement. The second part of that fiasco is TPD’s decision to cite one of the women. Seriously? Did they actually find a prosecutor that’s willing to take the case to court? Fat chance! The most troubling aspect of this case is Asst. Police Chief Silva’s response. He seems to go out of his way to disregard evidence and protect his officer. Very unprofessional all around by our department. What sort of tragedy would we be talking about if a father, husband, adult son or concerned citizen with a gun had been present?

Edward Espinoza

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

