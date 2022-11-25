Letter: Women's basketball fans deserve better

I share Coach Barnes's frustration with the lack of television opportunities for the University of Arizona women's basketball team, per Greg Hansen's Sunday Notebook. The UA plays twice in the University of San Diego Thanksgiving Classic this coming weekend, and it appears neither game will be televised or streamed.

I've gotten used to searching for women's away games on obscure sports channels, or streaming games on glitchy connections, but to not have any viewing options this weekend is unconscionable. I expect the PAC 12 to rectify this when they renegotiate their media contract. How do they ever expect to grow the sport if they don't get eyeballs on the games?