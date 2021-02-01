 Skip to main content
Letter: Women's Health
Fight4HER is a campaign stimulant composed of volunteers that focuses on many areas of concern in our current policy agenda. Our main focus since former President Trump's has been women's rights, and we all passionately believe that anyone who identifies themselves as a woman has the birth given right to reproductive health care. This includes family-planning services, STI screenings, and many other pro-choice tactics. This is your body, you make the rules. Our program has had the amazing opportunity to speak with fighters all over the world who are negatively affected by Trump’s Global GAG Rule. This GAG Rule affects people internationally, not just in America, by cutting much needed expenses. It is important to note that although we are under a new presidency, much more work needs to be done. We are collectively so proud of the progress made by our volunteers, activists, and elected officials, and we need to keep this momentum going.

Madison Peterson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

