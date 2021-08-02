 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Women's Rights ?
View Comments

Letter: Women's Rights ?

  • Comments

Why is it that “old” men continue to make decisions on Women’s Rights? Gov. Doug Ducey is proclaiming his anti-abortion stance by demanding the US Supreme Court throw out Row vs Wade. He is basing this not on what the general population and in particular what women want but rather his religious beliefs. I always thought there was a separation of Church and State. Seems to me he is mixing the two. Funny paradox going on with Ducey. He is against abortions (“saving the lives of the unborn”) but for not wearing masks or requiring vaccines (“jeopardizing the lives of the living “). What does that tell you about women’s rights and for that matter our rights?

Kate Flasch

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: No Mask Mandate

So the governor and our director of health don't see the need for mask mandates as COVID-19 rises. We can address this with vaccines. Please t…

Local-issues

Letter: Sad for Arizona

How does Governor Ducey sleep at night? He is using the legal right to kill people by encouraging or forcefully stopping them from getting the…

Local-issues

Letter: Train to Phoenix

I read they are going to put a train in to phoenix, using existing train tracks. Let's not use 19 century technology. Look to the future and b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News