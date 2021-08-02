Letter: Women's Rights ?

Why is it that “old” men continue to make decisions on Women’s Rights? Gov. Doug Ducey is proclaiming his anti-abortion stance by demanding the US Supreme Court throw out Row vs Wade. He is basing this not on what the general population and in particular what women want but rather his religious beliefs. I always thought there was a separation of Church and State. Seems to me he is mixing the two. Funny paradox going on with Ducey. He is against abortions (“saving the lives of the unborn”) but for not wearing masks or requiring vaccines (“jeopardizing the lives of the living “). What does that tell you about women’s rights and for that matter our rights?
Kate Flasch
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.