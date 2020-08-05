You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Women's sports coverage
View Comments

Letter: Women's sports coverage

I have been a Daily Star subscriber for 20 plus years. I have noticed over these years that women's sports are consistently under reported. For the last week I have had my son, a sports fan, look through the sports page to find any mention of a female athlete or team; there are days that he can't find any news! My son and I have had numerous conversations about why women athletes are not promoted, sponsored or reported on. It would be great to see an entire sports section dedicated to women's sports one day!

Ellen Ruble and Liam Lindeman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News