Letter: Women's sports coverage

I have been a Daily Star subscriber for 20 plus years. I have noticed over these years that women's sports are consistently under reported. For the last week I have had my son, a sports fan, look through the sports page to find any mention of a female athlete or team; there are days that he can't find any news! My son and I have had numerous conversations about why women athletes are not promoted, sponsored or reported on. It would be great to see an entire sports section dedicated to women's sports one day!
Ellen Ruble and Liam Lindeman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
