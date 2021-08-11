 Skip to main content
Letter: Won't Protect the Kids
Letter: Won't Protect the Kids

Governor Ducy and the Republican legislature won’t stop stores, business, or hospitals if they impose mask mandates on their visitors, customers, or employees. They can’t stop the federal government from imposing mask mandates on federal employees or anyone entering a federal building or area like an Air Force base. What does that leave? State, county, municipal employees, and contractors? And let’s not forgot, Ducy’s favorite targets; teachers, school employees, and students at every grade level. The governor and legislature seem to take great pleasure in placing limits on how universities, colleges and K-12 school districts protect their students. They, and the republican anti-mask culture warriors, are totally responsible if this virus gets out of control. Sadly, our children are the ones who will pay the price.

Larry Bearden

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

