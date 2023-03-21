The latest edition of the Dictionary of American Conspiracy and Lunacy has added their “Words for 2023” a little earlier due to the proliferation of potential candidates for inclusion:

Wadsackian (adjective) characteristic of a person who believes that banning books or materials from schools will prevent others from becoming educated and questioning that person’s grasp on reality (see also: horneism; whack-job, Arizona Republican legislator)

Horneism (noun) an attitude of ignorance that is engendered by the belief that getting a few misguided individuals to “tattle” on others will keep students safe from actual learning (see also: wadsackian)

Carlsonian (adjective) a characteristic of a person who believes that ignoring the truth and propagating a fabricated reality will keep their followers from deserting a sinking ship and maintain their status as a troll for extremism

George Ball, PhD and Professor of Interesting Stuff

Midtown