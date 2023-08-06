Politicians use their words to confuse rather than enlighten people. I refer to the most recent pearls spoken by the Florida Department of Education. They could not come out and say that slavery was a great institution, so the spokesperson couched that sentiment in words that indicate “possibility”. That way they could not be accused of applauding the fact that US citizens institutionalized slavery but satisfied those who think that slavery was bad but had a silver lining. The result is that slavery, and its modern aftereffect, cannot be presented to students as the heinous and evil act that it was since the FDOE suggested that “perhaps” slaves “could” have gotten skills that “may” have helped them later. I doubt, if left in Africa, that those individuals would have needed any of the skills they learned as slaves nor did they need the beatings, verbal abuse, and disrespect they, and their progeny, have had to endure.