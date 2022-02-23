Letter: Words matter

Re: the Feb. 21 letter "Surely God knew what he meant."
Words are powerful. They hurt, empower, belittle, enlighten, and in the Catholic Church, perform miracles and impart grace. Their importance in conferring the Sacraments of the Catholic Church eludes Mr. Wingert. But we Catholics know their power and significance. Priests in the church act "in persona Christi" (as Christ), and sacramental words are written to reflect Christ working through the priest.
We thrive on constancy in our faith life. The Mass is a constant. The Sacraments are constants. Learning of invalid sacraments is not new for the Church. To rectify mistakes, the Church is clear, compassionate, and corrective. What we felt at a supposed sacrament matters not; what matters is whether it was a Sacrament. There is nothing to be angry about--there was an error and it will be fixed. Grace will come in full to those who receive the the Sacrament performed rightly. If the Church wavers on the importance of words, the Sacraments will die. Fr. Arango now understands the importance of words. Peace be with him.
Molly Lamb
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.