 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Words Matter
View Comments

Letter: Words Matter

Can we take it down a notch, Coach?

In an article about a gifted high school football player yesterday, the coaching commentary was instructive. The prospect is described as an imposing force at 74 inches and 278 pounds, a ‘one man wrecking crew’, who seems to understand that “you gotta…not be weak and hit them hard”. There is nothing wrong with working hard to be your best. Where I got lost is when his coach describes him as ‘a violent kid that will just dominate’. ‘His confidence level is through the roof, and he plays angry.’ ‘...right now? He’s a killer. You get him mad on the field, and he’s just a dominant force…he wants to dominate and embarrass kids….’ ‘People are going to be scared of (him) this year’. Having been sometimes in war and sometimes in sports, I do recognize the similarities – and the differences. Hyperbole can lead you astray, Coach. But football? It’s still a sport. Right?

Mel Hector

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Liberalism Lives

As a former longtime resident of Arizona and a subscriber to the Arizona Daily Star, I am amazed by how liberalism has taken over the newspape…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News