Letter: Words Matter

Can we take it down a notch, Coach?
In an article about a gifted high school football player yesterday, the coaching commentary was instructive. The prospect is described as an imposing force at 74 inches and 278 pounds, a ‘one man wrecking crew’, who seems to understand that “you gotta…not be weak and hit them hard”. There is nothing wrong with working hard to be your best. Where I got lost is when his coach describes him as ‘a violent kid that will just dominate’. ‘His confidence level is through the roof, and he plays angry.’ ‘...right now? He’s a killer. You get him mad on the field, and he’s just a dominant force…he wants to dominate and embarrass kids….’ ‘People are going to be scared of (him) this year’. Having been sometimes in war and sometimes in sports, I do recognize the similarities – and the differences. Hyperbole can lead you astray, Coach. But football? It’s still a sport. Right?
Mel Hector
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
