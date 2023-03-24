1959 was a time of relative innocence. No internet and three vanilla TV stations leading with Leave It to Beaver programming. It was the time when I was groomed by a pedophile. Writing these words still brings anxiety. Todays in-civil political environment has thought-less individuals wielding the words pedophile and groomer as cheap insults. It hurts. Please join me in condemning this behavior everywhere, all the time. And thanks to Supervisor Heinz for his Daily Star op-ed doing so.