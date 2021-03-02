Letter: Words should mean something to speaker

Re: the Feb. 27 article "Taking a look at the backstory of the Pledge of Allegiance."
Like Professor Michael Schaller, I have been disturbed by the actions of radical right-wing Republicans in our state legislature who on the one hand, dispute a legitimate election process mandated by our Constitution, and on the other hand, presume to force 6-year-olds to memorize the Pledge of Allegiance.
Words should mean something to the speaker. Allegiance is a concept far beyond the reasoning of a kindergarten student. Like those kindergartners, these state legislators seem not to understand nor believe in the words: “I pledge allegiance to the flag … and to the country [read Constitution] for which it stands.”
As for requiring higher grade students to engage in a minute of “quiet reflection and moral reasoning,” one would hope these lawmakers would practice what they preach.
Kathy Suagee
Benson
