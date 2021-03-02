 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Words should mean something to speaker
View Comments

Letter: Words should mean something to speaker

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 27 article "Taking a look at the backstory of the Pledge of Allegiance."

Like Professor Michael Schaller, I have been disturbed by the actions of radical right-wing Republicans in our state legislature who on the one hand, dispute a legitimate election process mandated by our Constitution, and on the other hand, presume to force 6-year-olds to memorize the Pledge of Allegiance.

Words should mean something to the speaker. Allegiance is a concept far beyond the reasoning of a kindergarten student. Like those kindergartners, these state legislators seem not to understand nor believe in the words: “I pledge allegiance to the flag … and to the country [read Constitution] for which it stands.”

As for requiring higher grade students to engage in a minute of “quiet reflection and moral reasoning,” one would hope these lawmakers would practice what they preach.

Kathy Suagee

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: No tax, no service

How rich for small business owners (or anyone else for that matter) to not want to help fund public education, from which they benefit every s…

Local-issues

Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News