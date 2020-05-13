Letter: Workers' Relief - Present and Future

Our daughter is a single mom who barely made ends meet when working full-time in the hospitality industry. She has no health insurance. The business closed due to the pandemic. She applied for unemployment and public benefits immediately. Seven weeks later she has seen nothing and she qualifies for help. She is worried.
Individuals who earn low wages and don’t qualify for government benefits are more worried. Essential workers like undocumented farm workers, a citizen grocery worker with an undocumented spouse and DACA residents who are frontline healthcare workers will get no government benefits.
Solutions? We can open businesses cautiously, we can ask legislators to promote living wages for all workers, we can share our blessings by donating to organizations offering direct help to worried workers: Ortiz Mobile Health Program (UofAZ program for uninsured and under-served), MHC Healthcare (Patient-centered clinics with a sliding fee scale), Undocumented Worker Fund – Movimiento Cosecha (Established by immigrants), Arizona Undocumented Workers Relief Fund (AZ Community Foundation).
Susie Sanders
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
