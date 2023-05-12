Congressman Ciscomani (CC) is hard at work in DC and yet ads on TV are already disparaging him. He supported the Veterans Appeals Backlog Improvement Act and the VET-TEC Authorization Act. Introduced Bipartisan legislation: “Combating Cartels on Social Media Act”. Supports raising the Debt Limit by $1.5T while protecting Veteran benefits, SS and Medicare. Recognizes the border is not secure and is a loud voice in Congress for the 85,000 undocumented children lost by the Biden Administration (letter to DHS). He is a Naturalized American citizen who is concerned and agrees with Rep. Ruben Gallego that the Biden administration and subsequent communities are unequipped to handle the surge of migrants and CC supports legal immigration principles. He is also working across the aisle for policies to ensure that Americans are safer and more prosperous. Since Jan.7, he has attended numerous constituent events connecting with people. We are fortunate to have him in DC fighting for us.