I had to laugh. The Daily Star reports that Hudbay’s chief executive looks forward to developing the “world class asset” that is the Rosemont mine. In fact, the Santa Ritas are already a world class asset that will be forever diminished by Rosemont. What Rosemont actually represents, as ever with such mines, and with the connivance of our federal agencies, is the permanent despoilment of the land: the irrevocable destruction of landscape, wildlife, and cultural sites, and the pollution of water. All for the profits of a multinational corporation and a temporary bump in the number of jobs in Pima County by one tenth of one percent. May the lawsuits against this con job prevail.
Jeff Anderson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.