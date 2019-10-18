Here’s a heads up: Once again, November 13 is World Kindness Day. . .a day wherein each of us is encouraged to commit a “random act of kindness.” Okay? Going out of our way to brighten someone’s day. Right? Anyone’s. So why an advanced notice? Based on a consistent stream of letters-to-the-editor in the Daily Star that I’ve read recently, it’s likely to take multiple weeks for those who have shared their editorial views or opinions, and those who have read them, to actually search their conscience and grasps what a “random act of kindness” might be. Then temporarily set aside their biases and unkind, hateful, oftentimes political characterizations and act accordingly. Just once. It’s a given that a “random act of kindness” will brighten anyone’s day. Regardless. And possibly in spite of. November 13, all day. . .try it.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.