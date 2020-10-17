 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Worth my time and extremely interesting
View Comments

Letter: Worth my time and extremely interesting

The STAR's editorial chats and local interviews has been for me a very worthwhile online program to tune in and follow. It provides me opportunities for clear views of a candidate's own positions on issues and qualifications.

The STAR'S is allowing me to judge people who will be spending my tax dollars and making decisions we all must live under.

The different candidates feelings and values come through without anyone's interpretation including the candidate's campaign own word fix.

It was most interesting to see candidates who did and did not participate. I think it would be of value to put that in print at the time for editorial endorsements.

Harvey Akeson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Local-issues

Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days,…

Local-issues

Letter: Prop 208

Proposition 208 is an attempt to increase funding for K-12 education in Arizona by increasing taxes on the wealthy. A recent article opposing …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News