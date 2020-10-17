Letter: Worth my time and extremely interesting

The STAR's editorial chats and local interviews has been for me a very worthwhile online program to tune in and follow. It provides me opportunities for clear views of a candidate's own positions on issues and qualifications.
The STAR'S is allowing me to judge people who will be spending my tax dollars and making decisions we all must live under.
The different candidates feelings and values come through without anyone's interpretation including the candidate's campaign own word fix.
It was most interesting to see candidates who did and did not participate. I think it would be of value to put that in print at the time for editorial endorsements.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
