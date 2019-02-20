"He would rather see his people starve than give them aid," said President Trump of his Venezuelan counterpart. So what would the president say about Republican legislators here in Arizona who refuse to discuss the release of federal funds to aid our most desperate neighbors? In a state with 24 percent of its children living in poverty, childcare, job training and —yes — cash assistance, are among the most effective ways to make America great — and good.
Leslie Kanberg
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.