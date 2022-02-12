 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Would you trust 18 yr-old me with a gun?
Letter: Would you trust 18 yr-old me with a gun?

AZ legislators want to pass bill HB2489 lowering the age of concealed carrying a gun from 21 to 18. Together with SB 1123 and HB 2447, all college students would be able to carry guns on campus.

At 18, I was a geeky and diligent student. I looked happy and wholesome, but I was stressed, juggling college and a job, anxious trying to get good grades to get into graduate school, depressed because I didn’t have a social life, more friends, dates. Tired, stressed, anxious, depressed aren’t adjectives of someone who should be able to carry a gun everywhere.

Even diligent me did stupid things. I had a fake ID and used it to get into pubs with friends. I drove when not sober enough or too sleepy after pulling all nighters,

I got into 8 graduate schools with full rides and stipends. I wasn’t stupid but did stupid things. Would you trust 18 yr-old me with a gun? I wouldn’t. Would you trust 18 yr-old you?

Nevine Melikian

Oro Valley

