Letter: Wow. Really? Liberals are stealing the water?
Re: the June 17 letter "Water depleted by liberal horde."

Does the letter writer really think the current water shortages, much less the diversion of Colorado River water is the work of a new invasion of “millions of liberals” from California? The CAP started in 1956, while (Republican) Dwight D. Eisenhower was President. I’m fairly confident 2021 liberals didn’t have anything to do with it. I’m also fairly confident we all use water, liberal or conservative. Perhaps the letter writer could focus her attention on water conservation efforts she can make locally, realizing that climate change, not liberal hordes, is afoot.

Jennifer Jones

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

