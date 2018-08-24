Like many, Aretha Franklin died without a will. Now the courts will get involved at a cost. This is so needless. In addition to coping with their loss, her survivors will be caught up in a public legal issue that could have been private. My late sister Suzy was right, a will is not about you. It is about those who survive you and who will have to clean up your mess. It varies by state, yet Arizona permits a hand-written (holographic) will. If you care about those after your exit, write a will today.
Tim O'Connor
West side
