Like many, Aretha Franklin died without a will. Now the courts will get involved at a cost. This is so needless. In addition to coping with their loss, her survivors will be caught up in a public legal issue that could have been private. My late sister Suzy was right, a will is not about you. It is about those who survive you and who will have to clean up your mess. It varies by state, yet Arizona permits a hand-written (holographic) will. If you care about those after your exit, write a will today.

Tim O'Connor

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments