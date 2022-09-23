Letter: Wrong direction

Once again the Star has continued to disappoint. First you enlarge the font; the headlines on the front page are so large that you would think World War III had started, but it is actually something far less serious. It cheapens the appearance of the paper and devaluates rather than increases the importance of the stories. Now you remove half of the comics and some of the puzzles and replace it with a horoscope! This is becoming more like a tabloid, and I think these changes have been a big mistake.