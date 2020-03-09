Letter: Wrong to cancel book festival

The book festival is more than authors. It's local non-profits sharing information. It's local food establishments and entertainers sharing good moments. It's books. It's family fun. It's exercise. It's 245 authors who didn't cancel.
The Gem Show didn't cancel and it ran 16 days with visitors from all over the globe. Let the public choose if they want to come! Not 100 authors! Only 3300 people have died from the coronavirus since it started worldwide. Yet 12;000 people have died from the flu in the US since October. Today, over 3000 people alone will die in car accidents worldwide. Stop the fear and scare tactics. There are no cases in Southern Arizona. So what is everyone going to do this weekend? Stay at home? Not go shopping? Me? I had planned on volunteering at the festival because, as I have for the past 5 years.
Matt Welch
Northeast side
