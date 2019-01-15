Re: the Jan. 12 article "Petition seeks to make Tucson a sanctuary city."
I am so glad I live in the county, and not in the city of Tucson. If I am correct, this would be a violation of federal law to even request TPD officers not to notify Border Patrol that an arrestee is not in the USA legally.
All anyone has to do is read the newspaper to see what unregulated immigration, lawful and unlawful, has done to the UK and Europe. I certainly do not want to live there. That petition, and other actions I have seen over the years, gives rise to the thought that there are groups determined to destroy the USA.
John Crooks
Northwest side
