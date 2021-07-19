 Skip to main content
Letter: Wrongly Blamed
Letter: Wrongly Blamed

Dear Editor,

Re: July 1 article "One in five young adults not at work or school"

This article wrongly placed the blame of high young adult unemployment rates on the young adults themselves. It is not for lack of trying, but rather being constantly being rejected due to “inexperience” or “lack of qualifications” – the very thing this article claimed was a worrying sign for the economic future. I graduated Magna Cum Laude into the pandemic in May 2020 with two science Bachelor’s degrees, and have applied to countless science and medical research jobs – as well as many other listed jobs related to my degrees – all over the states and have been rejected from every single one for the reasons listed above. How are we to gain experience if no one will hire us? Believe me, young adults don’t need to be “encouraged” to return to work: we desperately want to.

May Adams

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

