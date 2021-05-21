 Skip to main content
Letter: Xeriscaping: Organic or Inorganic Mulch?
Letter: Xeriscaping: Organic or Inorganic Mulch?

There has been a lot of coverage lately about the (looming? current?) water crisis in Arizona. People have been urged for years to xeriscape their yards so as to reduce the need for irrigation. Most of those people (myself included) used decomposed granite (aka inorganic rock mulch) as a ground cover. It works, but is it the best option?

My wife and I recently landscaped our midtown property as part of a home improvement project. For the new groundcover, we decided on organic (wood) mulch. It has the following benefits when compared to rock: It's lighter. It costs less (some tree services give it away). It keeps the ground cooler (as much as 9 or 10 degrees!). It holds moisture better. As it decomposes, it enriches the soil. It encourages native wildlife (birds, lizards, etc.). It helps soften noises.

If you're thinking about groundcover for your property, look into organic mulch!

Dave Peterson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

