There is much conversation, locally and nationally, regarding the purchase of guns. There was a home owner in my neighborhood, since moved, who frequently purchased guns from private sellers, which he then resold on EBay or at a sale in his front yard. All that was required was the cash required for the purchase. Why is this practice legal? There must be many others doing the same nationwide.
Try going to a pharmacy to purchase a product like Sudafed without a signature. But, guns can be bought and sold indiscriminately? Something is amiss in my judgement!
Kay Passmore
North side
