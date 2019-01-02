As a 60-plus-year-old man I have lived through the exciting progress of civil rights, women's equality growth (though not there yet), a diverse society, and a more global economy and footprint for Americans and other nations. Progress has been good for us Baby Boomers. Over the past two years though I now realize that progress does not necessarily continue in one direction or speed. It changes direction and sometimes not for the better. I have hope though, that for my four grown children and significant others, and soon to be 12 grandchildren, that we can and will change and progress and civility will return. I am confident of that and promise to do my part to help in 2019 and beyond.
John Van Echo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.