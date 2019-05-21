Mcdonalds boy
A 5 year old boy named Iziah called 911 requesting McDonald, the dispatcher answers and says no but an officer goes to check on the boy and on his way he brings him McDonald while being watched.
I ask myself why the 5 year old got his way by calling the cops for a non emergency matter and why i think he should get a punishment. Why would the officer even think to bring what the kid wanted? it would make him want to do the same situation all over again knowing he got what he wanted when he did something wrong, making the officer be irresponsible. Why wasn't the kid being supervised from the grandma good enough? Letting a 5 year old get a hold of 911 calling for McDonald's makes the grandma look really unreliable and very irresponsible. I think they all did a wrong thing from the grandma not watching a 5 year old responsibly, the boy calling 911, and the officer bringing the McDonald's.
Anthony ortiz
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.