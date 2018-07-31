Re: the July 30 column "Pedestrian safety along Speedway is goal of new flashing turn arrows."
Um, the transportation department may think a flashing yellow light means "proceed with extreme caution," but unfortunately Tucson drivers know it as "the light's about to change, get through the intersection RIGHT NOW."
I've found this to be particularly hazardous at Harrison and Irvington, where the Loop path crosses immediately west of the intersection. A bike or pedestrian takes their life in their hands should they start across the street as soon as they have a white (pedestrian crossing) signal. Looks to me like these flashing yellow arrows are more of a hazard to pedestrians than a safely measure. Just sayin'...
Howard Arnberg
Southeast side
