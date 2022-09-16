 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Yes Mark Kelly, Arizonans are struggling

Mark Kelly is running TV ads wearing a black t-shirt saying ‘Arizonans are struggling….' Well, yeah because of Kelly’s support for Biden’s agenda. In March 2021, Kelly voted for the $1.2 trillion American Rescue Act that many economists cite for causing decades high inflation. He voted for Biden’s first Build Back Better deal containing trillions in taxes and government spending that were projected by the Congressional Budget Office, if government programs did not expire as they rarely do, to have added $4.7 trillion to the deficit. Kelly voted for removing the long standing filibuster rule in the Senate. He recently voted for the Inflation Reduction Act that economists say will not reduce inflation, but does add 88,000 new IRS employees. People are flooding across the border at Yuma and smuggled Fentanyl is killing Arizonans. Kelly has opposed ending Title 42 and supported filling the border wall gaps at Yuma, but has that been for border security or just for getting re-elected?

Gusher Adams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

