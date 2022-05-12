Letter: Yes on 411

The resident who plans to vote against Proposition 411 because the proportion of funding allows only 20 percent to pay for bicycle and pedestrian improvements doesn't seem to realize that bicyclists benefit enormously from safety improvements to residential streets, particularly the bike boulevards. Whenever I'm riding, I always try to make use of these quieter roads; they'll be so much more pleasant when they are resurfaced. They show up on your Google map if you toggle on the bicycling detail layer.