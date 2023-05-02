Ryan Anderson, TEP employee

Though I am employed by TEP, the following opinion is mine.

I’ve worked at TEP for 6 years and have been close to the development of Prop 412. I have been impressed by TEP’s thoughtful, inclusive, and respectful approach to a challenging set of issues- how do we keep costs down, the system safe & reliable, and support the City’s climate action plan?

City and TEP leadership found a collaborative, workable path forward via Prop 412. I had the honor of serving as Mayor Rothschild’s policy advisor on energy; I know sincere, pragmatic stewardship when I see it and Prop 412 embodies those values. While there are some issues, compromise is democracy in action. And action is what we need.

Endorsements from Mayor Romero and much of our Council, our Police & Fire Associations, the Metro Chamber, and others demonstrate I’m not alone. I care about Tucson, and I’m proud to vote yes.

Ryan Anderson

Downtown