Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days, but because of a rule based on conditions that existed 40 years ago, you were prohibited from using part of your existing funds from directly helping those who are most important to you? That is the position Pima Community College is in because of something called Expenditure Limitation. The current limit holds PCC to the lowest per pupil spending of any community college in the state. Approving Prop 481 would have no effect on property taxes. Yes on 481 is an opportunity for voters to directly impact the ability of PCC to support the students who will help rebuild our economy in wake of this pandemic and in turn lift all of our community. Vote yes on 481!
Mark Hanna, Member of PCC Governing Board
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!