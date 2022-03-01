 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Yes on the Rosemont Mine
View Comments

Letter: Yes on the Rosemont Mine

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 13 letter "Rosemont Mine is health threat."

One letter writer wrote “This mine must be stopped if we want Tucson to survive and thrive.” Are the letter writer and other opponents going to stop using their smart phones, electric and hybrid vehicles and any other modern device that uses minerals? We need minerals which means we need mines. Do we want to be dependent on China and Russia? We’re now seeing the reality of dictators like Putin. We can’t depend on suppliers from totalitarian countries which abhor democracy. I want clean air and water too, and I think we can mine safely and protect our environment. Most of all I want the United States and our democratic partners to survive and thrive. That means mining our own minerals. That means "YES" for the Rosemont mine. (Disclaimer: I have no connection with the proposed mine or its owners except for any stocks a mutual fund I own might hold)

James Tuthill

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: By Barbara Warren

The crisis in Ukraine is a potent reminder: nuclear weapons remain an existential threat to us all. With nuclear superpowers involved, any pot…

Local-issues

Letter: Basketball farce

Went to the ASU men’s basketball game. There were so many people who bought popcorn or drink to keep their mask down. One guy in the front row…

Local-issues

Letter: Are You Kidding Me?

My wife asked for two self-test, COVID-19 at home kits and they arrived this week by the U.S. Mail. I guess the US means United States? The te…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News