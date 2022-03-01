Letter: Yes on the Rosemont Mine

Re: the Feb. 13 letter "Rosemont Mine is health threat."
One letter writer wrote “This mine must be stopped if we want Tucson to survive and thrive.” Are the letter writer and other opponents going to stop using their smart phones, electric and hybrid vehicles and any other modern device that uses minerals? We need minerals which means we need mines. Do we want to be dependent on China and Russia? We’re now seeing the reality of dictators like Putin. We can’t depend on suppliers from totalitarian countries which abhor democracy. I want clean air and water too, and I think we can mine safely and protect our environment. Most of all I want the United States and our democratic partners to survive and thrive. That means mining our own minerals. That means "YES" for the Rosemont mine. (Disclaimer: I have no connection with the proposed mine or its owners except for any stocks a mutual fund I own might hold)
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
