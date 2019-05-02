Living in Tucson since 1973, I've seen many changes. One thing that has not changed is the insistence of some residents to place their own selfish interests above those of the community. A recent letter writer bemoaned safety issues on our streets as a result of no "limited access roadways." How many times were crosstown freeways pitched as possible traffic solutions, only to be shot down by locals? The ongoing discussion about the Bike Ranch proposal has brought out NIMBYs (not in my backyard) in full force. I'm a cyclist, and think the Ranch would be a welcome addition to bike-centric Tucson and Pima County. I love going to Mt. Lemmon, and that long needed bridge over Sabino Creek at Snyder Road would make the trek 10 miles sorter! I guess the wishes of a few continue to take precedent over the needs of all Tucsonans!
Milo Borich
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.